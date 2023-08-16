Amsterdam-based EVSE company EVBox has launched the Troniq High Power, its first stand-alone 400 kW charging station to be field-proven, according to EVBox. The company expects to begin fulfilling orders in September 2023 in key European markets and aims to produce up to 2,000 units this year.

The charger is available with 320 kW, 360 kW or 400 kW power output options. It underwent a testing period of five months at two locations near Amsterdam and Toulouse, logging more than 4,000 successful charging sessions and over 1,700 hours of active charging. The testing involved delivering more than 91 MWh of energy to EVs of different types under a variety of weather conditions and use cases.

EVBox CEO Remco Samuels said, “As the majority of early adopters already drive an EV, we need to make charging faster and more widespread than ever to convince the next segment of drivers to switch to electric. High-power charging and the launch of EVBox Troniq High Power is a huge stepping stone on the path to electric mobility becoming the new normal.”

Source: EVBox