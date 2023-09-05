Ford Pro, the commercial division of Ford, has revealed a new line of charging hardware for operators of commercial electric fleets.

The new Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 amp and expanded DC Fast Charger options offer a number of new features designed to meet the needs of fleet operators. Together with Ford Pro’s charging management software, they’re designed to provide “a fully integrated solution that simplifies EV charging for both Ford and non-Ford electric vehicles.”

Ford Pro’s BEV Fit team offers complimentary consulting to help customers identify available incentives, consult on charging site design and construction, and collaborate with local utilities on energy needs.

The Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 amp is now available for pre-order. It offers enhanced security and access control using RFID cards. The new RFID software allows fleet operators to track energy reports through Ford Pro’s charging management software. A detachable cable is designed to speed repairs by avoiding replacement of the entire charging station if a cable or connector is damaged.

The charger is ISO-15118 ready and equipped to enable future over-the-air functionality. Connectivity options include cellular, as well as optional WiFi and Ethernet. Operating temperature range is -40° C to 50° C, and maximum operating altitude is 3,500 meters.

The new Ford Pro charging hardware is backed by a 3-year warranty, and around-the-clock tech support is available.

New DC Fast Chargers in 180 kW and 240 kW configurations are also available for pre-order. Aluminum pedestals feature an improved cable retractor.

“We’re committed to helping businesses make the transition to electric easy with a single-minded focus on curated commercial charging solutions,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “With our tailored EV consulting and portfolio of charging hardware and software solutions, we can design, implement and operate solutions that will last for many years to come.”

Source: Ford