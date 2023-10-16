Redwood Materials, the EV battery recycling firm headed by Tesla alum JB Straubel, has created a new web portal that’s designed to enable auto recyclers to quickly and easily get an offer for a used EV battery pack.

A registered supplier can enter the vehicle year/make/model, VIN, or Battery Part Number, and describe the battery’s current condition. Based on this info, Redwood will deliver an immediate cash offer. If the offer is accepted, Redwood will arrange for pickup.

“The introduction of our online portal signifies a significant step forward in how end-of-life packs are handled at scale, and with a couple clicks, any automotive dismantler will receive an instant offer for their EV battery pack,” says Redwood. “Once they accept the sale, Redwood handles transportation.”

According to Redwood, the new tool is an important step towards building a circular supply chain for EV batteries. In three steps, dismantlers across the US can secure an instant offer for their EV battery packs. By offering instant valuations for battery packs, Redwood aims to eliminate “the guesswork and the haggles” from battery pack sales.

As Recycling Today reports, the portal integrates tracking and management systems for end-of-life EV batteries. The tool ensures that each pack is accounted for, valued appropriately and prepared for responsible recycling.

“As the first wave of end-of-life cars ramps, we’re also met with evolving policies and heightened battery management demands,” Redwood says. “In 2024, we expect 250,000 electrified vehicles to reach end-of-life. Our platform emerges as an essential solution, equipping dismantlers to efficiently navigate this landscape and prepare for their fleets changing.”

Source: Recycling Today, Redwood Materials