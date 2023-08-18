Green Watt Power, a division of Powerland that manufactures EV chargers and DC/DC converters in California, has announced a new series of IP67-rated DC/DC converters for EVs.

The fully enclosed, IP67-ruggedized EVD500 Marble Series offers two DC input ranges featuring output voltages of 12 V and 24 V to power auxiliary EV functions such as lights, instruments and accessories. It has Enable/Remote on/off and a quiescent current draw of less than 30 µA for low battery conservation. The EVD500 Marble Series is input-to-output isolated and protected against input under-voltage lockout, reverse polarity, over-voltage, short-circuit and over-temperature.

Main features include:

DC input ranges of 30-65 V and 50-130 V

DC output voltage of 13.5 V or 27.5 V

Output power of 500 W to 5,000 W with parallel connection of up to 10 units

Efficiency of up to 93%

All-around protections: IRPP, UVLO, OVP, SCP, OTP

1.5 kV input-to-output isolation test voltage

Designed to meet IEC, UL and CSA safety requirements

Wide working temperature: -40 °C to +85 °C Tc

Available with Molex connector or flying leads

“Unlike most DC/DC converters in the EV market, the EVD500 has a constant current function, so it can connect directly to a battery load,” the company said.

Source: Green Watt Power