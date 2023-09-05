As the demand for batteries in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems continues to grow, manufacturers face the challenge of producing high-quality battery cells at large scale while minimizing defects and maximizing throughput. To achieve this, it’s crucial to implement effective testing and inspection techniques throughout the manufacturing process.

This session will discuss novel testing and inspection techniques for battery cells, including Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), Alternating Current Internal Resistance (ACIR), and the application of scientific machine learning. Our presenters, experts from NI (National Instruments), will share their experience and expertise, including collaborations with major cell manufacturers and research centers worldwide. Learn how NI is working with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC), an industry-leading hub for battery R&D, to implement these innovative test solutions to improve the EV cell production process.

Gain insight into the unique challenges of manufacturing battery cells, including chemical and structural defects that are difficult to detect. The presentation will address the importance of understanding when and where to insert these tests into the manufacturing process to maximize the probability of finding defects and making necessary corrections without compromising throughput. Finally, discover how to reduce costs, increase throughput, and eliminate the risks associated with defects that escape the manufacturing process with the role of data. Data can be powerful, but it is critical to collect the right data at the right time, rather than simply more data.

This session at the fall Virtual Conference on EV Engineering, presented by NI, is intended for professionals in the battery cell manufacturing industry who want to improve yield, quality, and throughput by implementing effective testing and inspection techniques.

Key Takeaways:

Identify key challenges and industry trends for battery cell production.

Learn about cutting edge test and inspection techniques (EIS, ACIR, scientific machine learning).

Get insights to optimize cell testing during production to improve yield, quality, and

The Latest Dry Room Humidity and Cost Control Advances

Maintaining battery production dry rooms at ultra low humidity levels involves a significant amount of energy, footprint and resources. Managing the costs for running a dry room starts with an efficient, future-proof and standardized design for your low dew point dehumidification system.

Join this webinar, presented by Munters Corporation, to learn how to optimize energy usage, and why our value engineering and project support is so critical to sustainable humidity control in dry rooms.

We also know that battery gigafactories can’t afford unplanned downtime, and often lack on-site service staff. See examples of our proactive on-site service approach – with flexible, custom options that fit every plant.

