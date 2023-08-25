Sponsored by Starline.

Power distribution systems must combine flexibility and robust protection for environments with dust or water, such as wet or dusty manufacturing environments, distribution centers, indoor cultivation centers, parking garages with EV charging stations, or any facility with sprinkler systems.

Since 1987, Starline has been synonymous with the phrase “overhead power distribution made simple.”

In a world where facility managers are increasingly asked to do more with less, Starline Track Busway has been the innovative, reliable solution they’ve needed to address their pain points. With its extreme versatility and unparalleled reliability, our industry-leading electrical power distribution system helps facility managers across multiple industries answer the challenge of limited floorspace head-on.