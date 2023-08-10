Sponsored by Starline.

Since 1987, Starline has been synonymous with the phrase “overhead power distribution made simple.”

In a world where facility managers are increasingly asked to do more with less, Starline Track Busway has been the innovative, reliable solution they’ve needed to address their pain points. With its extreme versatility and unparalleled reliability, our industry-leading electrical power distribution system helps facility managers across multiple industries answer the challenge of limited floorspace head-on.

Change is a constant factor in today’s manufacturing and industrial plants. Production and facilities managers frequently need to rearrange their assembly lines and workstations on the factory floor, swap out old machines for new ones, and modify their manufacturing process flows to increase productivity and meet customer demands.

A reliable power distribution system is essential to any manufacturing or industrial facility. Wherever flexible power is needed, from the data center to the manufacturing facility, Starline Track Busway has been there with the highest quality materials and design, unmatchable flexibility, and customizable plug-in units.

Open channel track busway

NEW APPLICATIONS OF BUSWAY

The manufacturing industry is currently undergoing one of the biggest transformations ever. And that is why we’re excited to unveil the next generation of our track busway solutions – the Starline Series-S (IP54-rated) Track Busway.

The Starline Series-S Track Busway combines the performance, functionality, and flexibility of the proven Track Busway system with the added benefit of an IP54 ingress-protection rating. It is available from 100 amps to 1200 amps and allows users to install the system anywhere that additional water, dust, or other contaminants require up to an IP54 or NEMA 3R rating. This protection level extends to our uniquely designed plug-in units, which are offered with a wide variety of watertight NEMA and IEC devices to meet any need.

This new Starline product helps manufacturing facility managers who need a splashproof and highly dust-resistant electrical distribution system by delivering flexibility and reliability to meet the changes in their facilities. Unlike pipe and cable or busduct, the Series-S Track Busway offers flexibility to make quick and easy changes with the scalability to accommodate higher power loads, as demonstrated by successful installations in data centers and industrial applications.

POWER DISTRIBUTION MADE SIMPLE

Flexibility:

Splashproof protection for environments requiring increased ingress protection ratings

Plug-in units can be positioned at any point along the busway and have the highest plug-in unit density of any busduct or busway system available.

Field-proven reliability for over 30 years

Customization:

Power layout can be designed for specific needs

Plug-in units are configured to order

Optional revenue-grade metering for load-balancing and monitoring

Adaptability:

Add, remove, or move power access points quickly and easily

The overhead solution optimizes usable floor space

Lower labor and installation costs

Minimizes start-up time

Cost-savings:

Cuts installation and modification time up to 90% compared to traditional power methods

Plug-and-play design reduces costly and time-consuming changes

No routine maintenance needed

SERIES-S TRACK BUSWAY FEATURES: