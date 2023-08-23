KACO, a German sealant manufacturer, is selling components and assemblies for common battery cell types.

KACO’s battery quick exhaust valves release air immediately if a battery fails. The company says the flow-optimized vent valves provide an exceptional height-to-volume ratio. All designs can have extra aeration and deaeration elements to prevent failure and maintain battery pressure equalization due to pressure and temperature changes.

KACO’s battery solutions include new features for cylindrical and prismatic cells. For cylindrical cells, there are various housing designs available. Automated production includes cleaning, end-of-line testing and packaging to deliver large quantities to meet growing demand. The lid is the end cover of a cylindrical container and technically viable with a bursting function. For prismatic cells, a lid assembly forms the end cap and consists of several individual components. In a completely automated manufacturing line, the components are fed to the plant and assembled in several stages.

“KACO has used its expertise to develop innovative battery parts together with the customer to improve the performance, reliability and safety of battery systems in the automotive industry,” the company said.

Source: KACO