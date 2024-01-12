LG Electronics has opened its first factory in the US for assembling EV charging stations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fort Worth facility was attended by the city’s mayor and other officials. LG already has a huge distribution center for consumer electronics and home appliances in Fort Worth.

The new 100,000-square-foot plant will have an annual capacity of 12,000 units. The company says it will operate on 100 percent green power.

The first products assembled in Fort Worth, starting this month, will be Level 2 AC chargers. These offer 11 kW of output power, and feature a load management solution and variable current settings. They’re designed for wall mounting, and have an optional stand. Model EVW011SK-SN has been certified to UL2594, and is ENERGY STAR compliant.

Starting this spring, the plant will also assemble LG’s first Level 3 DC charger, a stand-type model with a connected Power Bank that provides fast charging up to 175 kW through CCS1 and NACS connectors. The Level 3 model will feature a large outdoor LCD touchscreen display that can serve multiple functions, including generating extra revenue through ad sales. LG plans to start producing 350 kW ultra-fast-chargers later this year.

“The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG’s future,” said Alec Jang, President of LG Electronics Business Solutions. “LG will leverage the reliability and uncompromising quality of its chargers, maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities with the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business around the world.”

Source: LG Business Solutions