Circuit protection specialist Littelfuse has introduced a new overtemperature detection platform for Li-ion battery systems. The new TTape system is designed to help vehicle systems manage premature cell aging effectively while reducing the risks associated with thermal runaway incidents.

Littelfuse explains that TTape is suited for a wide range of applications, including EVs, hybrids and stationary energy storage systems. Its extremely thin design makes it suitable for conformal installations, and its distributed temperature monitoring capabilities enable detection of localized cell overheating.

According to Littelfuse, TTape aids vehicle systems in managing premature cell aging, significantly reducing the risks associated with thermal runaway, and ensures that the battery pack remains serviceable for an extended period by initiating temperature management at an earlier stage.

A single TTape device can be used to monitor multiple cells. TTape offers a response time of less than one second, and is designed to be easily integrated with existing BMS, with no need for calibration.

“The profound advantage of localized cell overheating detection ensures quicker alerts to the BMS compared to traditional NTC setups,” explained Tong Kiang Poo, Global Product Manager at Littelfuse. “The TTape Platform is a distributed temperature monitoring device for battery packs that helps to improve the detection of localized cell overheating. No calibration or temperature lookup tables are required, and only one MCU input is needed, [so TTape] integrates seamlessly with current BMS solutions alongside NTCs, delivering an enhanced detection of cell overheating.”

The TTape Distributed Temperature Monitoring Platform is available in tape and reel or box packaging, depending on the length required. Samples are available through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.

Source: Littelfuse