Solid-state EV batteries may not represent the Holy Grail (despite the credulous gushings of mainstream media pundits), but they are expected to deliver improved safety, energy density and lifespan compared to current lithium-ion battery technology.

Taiwan-based startup ProLogium Technology and automotive supplier MAHLE have signed an MoU for the development of a thermal management system tailored for ProLogium’s next-generation solid-state batteries. Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate on cell tests focusing on thermal properties. After a series of evaluations on ProLogium’s solid-state batteries with 100% SiOx anodes, the two companies will discuss building prototypes for ProLogium-MAHLE solid-state cell modules and battery packs.

“We are also excited about potential collaborations in manufacturing and supply chain,” added Vincent Yang, CEO and founder of ProLogium. “The partnership between two pioneering companies in the next-generation battery and engineering fields signifies a leap forward in shaping a revolutionary battery value chain, which is crucial for advancing the industrialization of solid-state batteries.”

ProLogium uses oxide ceramic electrolytes, which feature high heat conductivity and thermal stability. This necessitates a distinct approach to heat dissipation and thermal management in the design process. “A well-designed thermal management system is one of the keys to further strengthening ProLogium batteries’ advantages in performance and lifespan,” said Polun Cheng, Global Project Management AVP at ProLogium. “Leveraging MAHLE’s deep expertise in developing advanced thermal management system, we look forward to creating EV battery solutions that provide increased energy density and chargeability while demonstrating excellent safety, stability and life performance.”

Source: Prologium via CleanTechnica