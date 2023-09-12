Mercedes has set the starting price for the eSprinter, its first all-electric van in North America, at $71,886.12.

The market-launch 170-inch-wheelbase cargo version with high-roof configuration is now available for order from US dealerships. It is equipped with a 113 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and offers a WLTP range of up to 249 miles.

Three drive programs—eco, comfort and max range—and five recuperation stages are designed to optimize electrical consumption and range. An automatic function (D Auto) defines the energy recovery rate based on traffic conditions, and a radar sensor automatically adjusts for optimal recuperation.

The van’s electric motor is available with either 100 or 150 kilowatts of peak output, each delivering torque of up to 295 lb-ft for at least 30 seconds.

