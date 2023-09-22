As global demand surges for EV battery packs, engineers across the product’s value chain continue to seek new ways to address crucial design challenges. These include choosing materials that provide dielectric insulation. Such choices can significantly impact pack energy density, vehicle reliability and safety.

In this session at the Fall Virtual Conference on EV Engineering, Max VanRapphorst and Scott Krusinski of Avery Dennison Performance Tapes will discuss emerging technologies for dielectric insulation, including his company’s new portfolio of Volt Tough™ pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes. These new tape offerings are engineered for greater dielectric performance and design, resulting in enhanced battery energy density. Learn how such next-generation dielectric solutions can help you overcome this key battery pack engineering challenge.

Application Specific MOSFETs and GaN Solutions for the Automotive Market

In this session, presented by Nexperia and TTI, we will discuss the latest Application Specific MOSFETs (ASFETs) designed for emerging automotive applications such as EPS Electric Power Steering, Airbags, Electric Braking Systems and other high power electrical functions in the vehicle.

We will also discuss the latest developments in GaN Gallium Nitride with Nexperia’s recent introduction of E-mode Enhanced Mode devices for 100-150 V applications.

Broadcast live on October 2-5, 2023, the conference content will span the EV engineering supply chain and ecosystem, including motor and power electronics design and manufacturing, cell development, battery systems, testing, powertrains, thermal management, circuit protection, wire and cable, EMI/EMC and more.