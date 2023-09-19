Battery materials firm NOVONIX and enterprise SaaS provider SandboxAQ will collaborate to predict the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, using SandboxAQ’s AI-driven chemical simulation software and NOVONIX’s Ultra-High Precision Coulometry (UHPC) technology and battery cell prototyping and testing capabilities. The companies expect to use the resulting models for data products and services in the first half of 2024.

As NOVONIX explains, predicting lithium-ion battery performance and degradation is highly complex—it must take into account many factors, including cell chemistry, temperature, cycle rate and operational voltage windows, as well as physical cell design parameters. Presently, battery lifetime and performance assessments can take years for the necessary analytical results to drive cell and material improvements. Accurately predicting cell life using short-term, high-throughput UHPC testing in combination with advanced AI models could help accelerate product development and innovation for new battery chemistries.

“Collaborating with the scientists at NOVONIX to deploy machine learning algorithms and quantum simulations for battery R&D, we have an opportunity for immediate and substantial impact across application areas in energy storage,” said Nadia Harhen, General Manager of Simulation and Optimization at Sandbox AQ. “SandboxAQ’s predictive modeling technologies, paired with NOVONIX’s industry-leading expertise, will transform the battery industry’s ability to make informed decisions around chemistries, processes, cells, and technologies at every stage of research and manufacturing.”

“SandboxAQ’s breakthrough AQ-powered software has the opportunity to revolutionize battery R&D, optimizing discovery, design, and manufacturing of next-generation energy storage products,” said Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX. “SandboxAQ’s insight and solutions will allow NOVONIX to unlock the full potential from its UHPC products and service offerings to drive actionable insights and better outcomes across the battery value chain.”

Source: NOVONIX