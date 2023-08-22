Sponsored by Ametek Coining.

Metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) are electronic devices used to switch or amplify voltages in circuits. Insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) are suitable for high-voltage, high-current applications and are designed to drive high-power applications with a low-power input.

In the journey to enhance EV reliability through thermal management, and increase efficiency in converters and inverters, it is crucial to utilize high-performance components. COINING’s range of solder preforms, bond pads, copper clips, bonding wire and ribbon play a vital role in the electric vehicle’s entire system. These solutions offer cost-reduction benefits and minimize process variability, contributing to overall system optimization and enhanced reliability.

COINING’s high-performance engineered materials are optimized for the challenges of EVs applications. Our elaborate selection of engineered alloys will enhance the overall performance of the assembly process by increasing the production yield and lowering the defect rate. EV designs will benefit from the superior heat dissipation characteristics of optimized alloys. COINING offers hundreds of alloys and is flexible with customization utilizing our integrated manufacturing from melting to final packaging of stamped components. The Coining alloy selection chart can help narrow the search to specific alloys or identify needs for customized products.

This whitepaper provides an overview of the significance of high-power electronic components in battery systems, focusing on charge ports: power supply AC/DC DC/AC, MOSFET and IGBT. The whitepaper showcases COINING’s EV components and how they impact reliability, thermal management, and overall enhanced performance.