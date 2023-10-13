Chinese researchers are studying how low-velocity impact loads affect structurally embedded lithium-ion EV batteries.

In a paper published in the Journal of Power Sources, the researchers observed that embedded batteries experienced micro-short circuits during impact-loading but retained energy-storage capacity following transient impact. Charge-discharge cycling tests results indicated that abrupt capacity loss increased with impact energy, and the degradation rate rapidly deteriorated under high-impact energy. Post-mortem inspection showed that the damage and densification of active materials and separators contributed to the abrupt capacity loss and performance degradation.

“The integration of energy storage and load bearing in composite structures provides an alternative for the next generation of delivery equipment due to its potential in improving energy storage efficiency and space utilization significantly. However, the susceptibility to impact during services makes it necessary to understand the damage and performance degradation of this multifunctional composite structure and its interaction behavior under impact loads to ensure structural integrity and safety,” the authors wrote.

