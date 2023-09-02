Romeo Power is liquidating its 215,000-square-foot EV battery assembly plant in Cypress, California. A Tiger Group Online auction features thousands of lithium-ion battery cells, along with industrial assets such as robots, CNC machines, assembly and testing equipment, and the company’s intellectual property.

“Available turnkey or in combinations of bulk lots, Romeo Power’s IP and other assets represent a tremendous opportunity for industrial manufacturers, EV battery assemblers, automotive companies and other buyers,” said Tiger Group’s John Coelho. “In addition to the late-model industrial equipment, we are offering some $16 million in inventory, including more than 200,000 Samsung lithium-ion battery cells.”

Bidding is now open, and the timed online auction closes on September 7, at 10:30 am Pacific Time.

The Samsung battery cells are ready for immediate use.

Also on the auction block:

Multiple Fanuc robots and related systems

Three 2019 Haas VF6 vertical milling machines

Machine-shop assets including a high-speed CNC machine, a vertical milling machine, a lathe, drill presses, a 50-ton hydraulic press and various saws, sanders, welders, vices and tools

Engineering and testing systems including chambers, drop testers, ovens and other equipment for subjecting batteries to extreme conditions

Hardware, wiring harnesses, cold plates and enclosures, junction boxes, connectors, transformers and resistors

High-end office furniture

A box truck

Pallet jacks

Late-model compressors

TVs, computers and other assets

Asset photos and detailed descriptions are available. On-site inspections are available by appointment on Wednesday, September 6, from 10 am to 4 pm Pacific Time. To arrange an inspection, send e-mail to [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

“Romeo Power used this equipment to handle tasks like dispensing and applying sealant, picking and placing components, and welding and assembling,” said auctioneer Wayne Hecht. “These high-quality assets could be extremely useful to a wide array of operators, inside and outside of EV battery manufacturing.”

