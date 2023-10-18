Ryder has introduced its first BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans to its rental fleets at four strategic Ryder facilities in California, Texas and New York.

Earlier this year, Ryder announced plans to add 4,000 of the vans to its inventory through 2025. The first 200 were ordered this year.

“Ryder’s aim is to continue to evaluate and provide advanced vehicle technology solutions to help customers seamlessly integrate EVs into their business,” said Carlo Rodriguez, Ryder’s Managing Director for EVs.

The company recently hosted a Ride & Drive event for customers, showcasing the vans as well as EV chargers from ChargePoint. The BrightDrop Zevo 600 claims a range of up to 250 miles, a payload of 1,460 to 2,450 pounds and a cargo capacity of 615 cubic feet.

Source: Ryder