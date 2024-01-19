Electronics giant Siemens has completed its acquisition of Netherlands-based DC fast charger manufacturer Heliox.

Siemens says the acquisition will complement its existing eMobility charging portfolio, adding charging solutions ranging in power levels from 40 kW to over a megawatt for commercial EV depots. Heliox’s portfolio also extends Siemens’s market reach, primarily in Europe and North America, while improving capabilities in power electronics. Heliox’s mobile, scalable and parallel charging solutions will enable Siemens to serve these markets better.

“DC fast charging solutions for eBus and eTruck fleets are considered the fastest-growing segment [of the EV charging infrastructure market],” said Matthias Rebellius, CEO of Smart Infrastructure at Siemens. “With the acquisition of Heliox, Siemens eMobility is well-positioned to serve our customers worldwide.”

In addition to DC fast charging solutions, Heliox offers charger monitoring and energy management services. This will expand Siemens eMobility’s IoT product portfolio, and strengthen its digitalization and software offerings. Meanwhile, Heliox should benefit from Siemens’s industrialization capabilities and global sales network, enabling it to scale up production to meet increasing customer demand.

Source: Siemens eMobility