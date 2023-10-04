The US-based nonprofit Siemens Foundation has announced EVeryone Charging Forward, a $30-million, 10-year program designed to develop an inclusive workforce for the EV charging sector, which has seen rising demand for skilled workers across the industry.

According to a Princeton University study, between 777,000 and 5.1 million energy-related jobs could be created in the United States by 2030. “There is an incredible need for teams with a combination of skill sets in the EV charging space,” said Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA and Chair of the Board of Siemens Foundation.

According to the foundation, the goals of EVeryone Charging Forward, which will initially focus on Michigan and North Carolina, are “to ensure and scale equitable access to jobs for individuals from all backgrounds and meaningfully contribute to the decarbonization and strengthening of the US economy.”

The Siemens Foundation is collaborating with the National Governors Association’s Center for Best Practices and the National League of Cities Institute to establish best practices in developing a more inclusive EV charging workforce. The three organizations are partnering with the North Carolina Business Committee for Education and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program to create opportunities for individuals from underserved and underrepresented communities to secure well-paying, technical jobs in the EV charging sector, especially in the areas of assembly, installation and maintenance.

Source: Siemens