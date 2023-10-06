SolarEdge unveils new bidirectional DC-coupled EV charger
SolarEdge Technologies has unveiled a new bidirectional DC EV charger. The new charger will enable solar-powered Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities, and is expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2024.
Based on SolarEdge’s DC-coupled architecture, the new charger enables an EV to be charged directly from a photovoltaic system, with no unnecessary AC-to-DC power conversions. According to SolarEdge, it can provide DC fast charging at up to 24 kW by simultaneously drawing electricity from a PV array, a home battery and the grid, bypassing the home’s AC infrastructure and the limitations of the car’s onboard charger.
The charger will be compatible with both 400 V and 800 V EV systems via a standard CCS connector.
SolarEdge explains that its charger enables an EV battery to function as a home energy storage solution, either on- or off-grid, for backup electric power during an outage (V2H). It can also theoretically be used for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications if supported by the local utility.
Source: SolarEdge
