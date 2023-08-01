TE Connectivity, a connectivity and sensor manufacturer, has developed connector and charging solutions for the EV transition.

The HIVONEX range offers modular, scalable products for harsh industrial and commercial vehicle settings and includes the new PowerTube Connector Series for large electrical loads such as those in trucks, buses, and construction and agricultural vehicles. Other products in the portfolio include:

IPT-HD Power Bolt Connector: a bolted solution for the motor control unit (MCU), e-axle and e-motor applications. The connector can withstand extreme temperatures and engine-level vibrations and offers a new shielding design to improve electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance. It supports up to three positions: 50, 70, and 95 mm² wire size; and pre-made wire harnesses.

ICT Charging Inlets: available in kits and pigtail cable assemblies.

HVA HD400 Connector: developed for high-voltage accessory vehicle applications such as HVAC, heaters, hydraulic pumps and electronic power steering. This solution is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures (-40° C to +140° C) and transmission-level vibrations, meets IP68/IP6K9K ratings, and allows two or three conductors in the same interface.

“The HIVONEX connector and charging products are designed for extreme environments—safe connectivity, scalability and high voltages of power for those operating in the field,” said Sebastien Dupre, Director of Product Management for the E-mobility Product Portfolio at TE.

Source: TE Connectivity