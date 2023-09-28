Sponsored by TTI and Littelfuse.

The importance of effective motor and motor circuit protection cannot be over-emphasized. Motors are consistently the largest single cause of industrial and commercial fires, and in today’s highly automated commercial and industrial facilities, the failure of even one relatively minor motor may shut down an entire installation.

As a result, it is vitally important that there is at least a basic understanding of how motors and their related electrical systems can be properly protected. The purpose of this whitepaper is to provide a more detailed discussion of the factors which must be considered when properly selecting and applying low voltage fuses, medium voltage fuses, and protection relays in electrical systems.

