Charged is hosting a virtual conference on EV engineering that’s free to attend, and it starts today. The conference includes live webinar sessions with interactive Q&As and on-demand webinars. View the daily session schedule online here.
All of the live sessions will be recorded and available to view after the broadcasts. You can access the recorded videos on each session’s registration page.
Monday, October 2nd, 2023 Session Topics:
10:15 am EDT
Simplify Your Early-Stage Thermal Simulation
Join us
11:45 am EDT
Application Specific MOSFETs and GaN Solutions for the Automotive Market
Join us
12:15 pm EDT
Power Measurement Equipment for the Advancement in EV Architectures
Join us
1:00 pm EDT
Streamlining Automotive Vehicle Launches with RapidLaunch
Join us
1:15 pm EDT
Next Generation Dielectric Insulation Solutions for EV Battery Packs
Join us
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js?v=next’);