Charged is hosting a virtual conference on EV engineering that’s free to attend, and it starts today. The conference includes live webinar sessions with interactive Q&As and on-demand webinars. View the daily session schedule online here.

All of the live sessions will be recorded and available to view after the broadcasts. You can access the recorded videos on each session’s registration page.

Monday, October 2nd, 2023 Session Topics:

10:15 am EDT

Simplify Your Early-Stage Thermal Simulation

11:45 am EDT

Application Specific MOSFETs and GaN Solutions for the Automotive Market

12:15 pm EDT

Power Measurement Equipment for the Advancement in EV Architectures

1:00 pm EDT

Streamlining Automotive Vehicle Launches with RapidLaunch

1:15 pm EDT

Next Generation Dielectric Insulation Solutions for EV Battery Packs

