Today, Charged is hosting a virtual conference on EV engineering that’s free to attend. The conference includes live webinar sessions with interactive Q&As and on-demand webinars. View the daily session schedule online here.
All live sessions will be recorded and available to view after the broadcasts. You can access the recorded videos on each session’s registration page.
Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023 Session Topics:
60-Minute Feature Presentations:
9:15 am EDT
Exploring a Thermally Insulative Coating for Fire Protection of EV Battery Packs: Safeguarding the Future
11:45 am EDT
Accelerating the Time to Market of Lithium-ion Batteries with Confidence
1:00 pm EDT
How HIL Technology can Accelerate BMS & Battery Development
2:15 pm EDT
Battery Modeling with COMSOL Multiphysics
30-Minute Presentations:
8:00 am EDT
Testing Charging Equipment with HIL Simulation
8:45 am EDT
A Cutting-Edge System-on-Chip Designed to Replace Traditional Automotive Microcontrollers
9:30 am EDT
Charge in Under 10 minutes with the New CCS-1 from BRUGG eConnect
11:00 am EDT
Next Generation PCB Relay Solutions to Replace Contactors in EV Chargers
11:45 am EDT
HIL: The Key Factor in (BMS) Design Verification
12:30 pm EDT
Protective Coatings for EV Electronics
1:15 pm EDT
Safely and Accurately Measure Global Charging Power
2:00 pm EDT
Optimizing eMotors for Range, Cost and Sustainability
2:45 pm EDT
Wire Bonding & Smart Welding Battery Modules for Prototype & Production
