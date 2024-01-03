Versinetic, a UK smart charging consultancy, has launched three new products: the Remora PLC Module, BalanSea software and White Label Installer App.

The Versinetic Remora PLC Module is a new EV charging communication solution that meets ISO 15118-3 and DIN SPEC 70121 standards. The HomePlug Green PHY (HPGP) powerline communication (PLC) module offers versatile interfaces. Its firmware updates via an RJ45 Ethernet port, making it convenient to integrate ISO 15118 and DIN SPEC 7012 communications into Versinetic’s charging platforms.

The BalanSea software stack manages on-site charging load for groups of domestic, fleet and commercial vehicles without additional hardware or software. The White Label Installer App is compatible with iOS and Android, features enhanced user interfaces, screens and instructional videos, and allows for full customization to match a company’s branding. The app searches Bluetooth, WiFi and Ethernet for nearby chargers to simplify charging. Copying previous charger commissioning settings helps to accelerate subsequent charger installations.

“Versinetic’s solutions underline its ongoing commitment to furthering innovation and enhancing the installer experience in the EV charging infrastructure industry,” said Dunstan Power, Managing Director, Versinetic.

Source: Versinetic