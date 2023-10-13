Battery safety is one of the key priorities in battery development. Even though the safety of the battery is already of a high standard today due to many measures, the future designs demand innovative battery safety materials.

In this session, we will talk about the application-specific material development and how simulations and testing methodologies under real conditions verify the material properties, applicability and support the development of the next-generation materials.

Key takeaways:

Development of application related materials

Application-related testing methodologies

Simulation models for thermal runaway and propagation

This webinar will be hosted by CHARGED on Thursday, November 9th at 11 AM US EDT

