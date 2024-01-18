The rapid rise of alternative energy vehicles has caused a seismic shift in the fuel market, offering unprecedented opportunities for operators of EV charging stations and opening new revenue streams for gas station owners, convenience stores, and retailers. Our webinar provides you with a nuanced understanding of the crucial role of location technology and data in crafting an effective EV charging location strategy. We unveil the need for tailored solutions for all budgets, emphasising the importance of precise site selection scoring models for accurate sales forecasting.

Discover how location analytics serves as the key in developing a future-proof EV infrastructure strategy, minimising the total cost of ownership. Stay ahead with the latest trends in EV network branding strategies by partnering with experts who grasp the evolving market dynamics.

In this webinar, you will gain insights on:

Utilizing location analytics to develop a future-proof EV infrastructure strategy that minimizes the total cost of ownership

Navigating geographic visualization tools constructed from a premier combination of data sources

Latest trends in EV network branding strategies

This webinar will be hosted by CHARGED on Tuesday 13th February at 1pm US EST

