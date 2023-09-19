What if you could manage battery pack temperature, prevent quick degradation and thermal runaway, while reducing the risk of lithium plating and improving fast-charging capabilities for low temperatures?

Creating a reliable system for managing the temperature of a battery pack is not an easy task. Using multi-level modeling and multiphysics simulations, Siemens offers an integrated solution for designing an energy-efficient battery thermal management system.

In this 60-minute webinar, Lionel Broglia and Aziz Abdellahi from Simcenter explain how to increase range by designing and optimizing the battery thermal management systems deploying a multiscale digital twin that links vehicle, pack and cell scales, and speeds up development time, reduces the number of prototypes and anticipates the impact of design changes.

Key topics and takeaways:

Gain insights into deploying a multiscale digital twin

Identify the trade-offs between battery life, fast-charge capabilities, and range

Evaluate the safety of battery packs under thermal runaway scenarios

This webinar will be hosted by CHARGED on Thursday, October 26th at 11 AM US EDT.

