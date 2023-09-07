XING Mobility showed off its new Immersio cell-to-pack (CTP) product at the recent IAA Mobility show in Munich.

XING’s Immersio CTP Solution is a flexible battery pack concept that can be customized to meet the specific needs of various applications, such as sedans, commercial cars, trucks, sports cars, SUVs and more. It offers specific energy density of up to 200 Wh/kg.

The pack features high-nickel cathode cylindrical lithium-ion cells, cooled by mineral oil. XING’s patented immersion cooling technology is designed to efficiently remove heat in order to prevent both thermal runaway within individual cells and fire propagation throughout the entire pack.

The Immersio CTP Solution is built from high-tensile-strength plastic, and features a Cell Management Unit to ensure durability and reliability. The Intelligent Active Safety Module monitors and controls the temperature, voltage and current of each cell.

Source: XING via Batteries News