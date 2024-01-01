Newly launched UK-based EV charge point operator Zapgo has commenced operations after a £25 million investment by Toronto-based OPTrust and additional funding from Zapgo’s management team and founders, Kingsley Capital Partners.

The company’s target is to install a total of 4,000 rapid (50-99 kW) and high-power (>100 kW) chargers in underserved UK locations.

“We look forward to working alongside local landowners and planning authorities to deliver this critically important fast charging infrastructure,” said Zapgo CEO Steve Leighton. “The move will enhance motorists’ confidence by reducing range anxiety, shortening charge times and promoting EV adoption.”

Source: Zapgo