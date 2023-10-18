A Chargers fan called Merrianne Do has taken over the internet thanks to her hilariously animated reactions in Monday night’s game.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 and the super fan went through all the emotions during the tense match.

@SportsCenter Twitter

Chargers fan Merrianne Do goes viral

Merrianne was shown multiple times during ESPN’s broadcast, first holding her hands over her face before cheering ecstatically with her mouth wide open when the Chargers scored.

Then, she started jumping up and down crazily with tears in her eyes. Later in the game, she was seen on the screen again with her hands on her head during a tense moment.

The clips were shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Sports Center with the caption: “This Chargers fan went through all the emotions in her team’s loss to the Cowboys.”

Her brilliant reactions have gone viral with more than 7.4 million views – and all sports super fans can relate to the woman.

Twitter users think she’s a ‘paid actor’

Twitter users are obsessed with the NFL fan’s intense emotions which were the “highlight of the game” – but many are convinced there’s something strange going on.

One person wrote: “1000% a paid actor.”

“Gotta be an actor paid by the Chargers owner. No one cares this much about the Chargers,” said another.

A third added: “No one in LA reacts like this to any team.”

“She gotta be planted there to make it seem like LA has Chargers fans,” someone else tweeted.

‘I wish I was getting paid’

However, Do appeared on The Pat McAfee show and shut down rumors she was a paid actor planted there on purpose.

“I wish I was getting paid,” she said. “I wish I could make myself AI and as beautiful as I want, but at the end of the day, this is me, guys.”

“This is me, a crazy mom of four. Crazy Chargers fan. Crazy freaking football fan. It is what it is, so I’m not offended.”

She has season tickets with her husband Tuan Pham and regularly attends the games – so this might not be the last we see of her!