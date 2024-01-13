



Jim Harbaugh just won a national championship at Michigan, and the NFL world has taken notice as teams look into hiring their new head coach. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are interested in speaking with Harbaugh about their coaching vacancies, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport

Michigan, however, still wants to keep Harbaugh, as the school still has a 10-year, $125 million contract offer on the table. Harbaugh has been with Michigan since 2015, and over the past three years, the program boasts a 40-3 record and three College Football Playoff berths under his guidance. Harbaugh played at Michigan from 1983 through ’86.

Harbaugh has explored the NFL in recent years, most notably with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The 60-year-old coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011 through ’14 before returning to coach his alma mater. He posted a 44–19–1 record with three playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is garnering interest from NFL teams again this offseason. Kirby Lee/USA Today network

The Chargers are looking to replace Brandon Staley after a disappointing 5–12 season, while the Raiders (8–9) will be on their third full-time head coach in four years.

Some of Las Vegas’s players, including All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby, already have put their support behind interim head coach Antonio Pierce to get the full-time job after Pierce went 5–4 in nine games after the firing of Josh McDaniels.



