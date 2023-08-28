





With NFL teams looking to downsize their rosters to 53 players, the Chargers reportedly opted on Monday to waive a former Heisman hopeful fresh off a national championship game appearance.

Los Angeles plans to release rookie quarterback and former TCU star Max Duggan ahead of Tuesday’s roster-cut deadline, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A seventh-round pick this past April, Duggan, 22, arrived to the Chargers looking to continue the momentum he built during a standout career in the Big 12. The promising QB looked to earn a spot behind starter Justin Herbert throughout training camp, a battle that has now been seemingly won by veteran backup Easton Stick.

While Duggan’s NFL dreams may have unexpectedly dashed, the 2023 Big 12 Athlete of the Year will now have an opportunity to hit the waiver wire and, hopefully, land with a new team with just over a week to go before Week 1.

During his last season at TCU, Duggan finished second in Heisman voting after recording 3,698 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading TCU on a memorable run to the CFP title game versus Georgia. He finished his career with a combined 25–18 record in 43 starts across 47 career games played.



