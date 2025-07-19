In December of 2023, Saskatoon man Nicholas Bell was shot and killed in an alley behind the 2700 block of 21st Street West. The attack is believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

Bell’s sister Praze said Nicholas had just returned home from work and was getting ready to have a fun night with his friends.

“I guess it was just wrong person, wrong timing.” says Praze.

A few months after the murder, police arrested and charged 32-year-old Taylor Peequaquat with first-degree murder. A new development has come out of this case and after almost a year, Peequaquat’s charges have been stayed.

Senior Crown prosecutor Linh Lee told Global News that upon review of the evidence, the Crown has determined the case does not meet prosecutorial standards and the likelihood of a conviction was not there with the current evidence.

Global News reached out to the courts for any updates on Peequaquat and was told he completed his time served.

“People shouldn’t be able to walk free with doing something that’s so terrible and ruining so many people’s lives, not just my brother’s but he took everyone else’s lives, too,” Praze said in reaction to the news.

“It’s just not safe enough in Saskatoon anymore to … walk outside and you can be killed.”

Praze said it has been hard for her family to heal as they say the justice system has failed Nicholas.

“I hope that with bringing the word out there and doing the interview with you and just telling people what an amazing person he was, that some light will be brought to it and more people will know,” said Praze.

Praze describes her brother as a talented cook, musician and MMA fighter who was loved by everyone he met.

“He was my best friend; he was basically everyone’s best friend. I mean everyone that knew him could probably say that he was their best friend in some way,” says Praze.

Bell’s sister says she will continue to live in his honour and make him proud, even during the hard times when she misses her brother the most.

“Everything I do, I know that my brother would be proud of me and be my number one supporter.” added Praze.