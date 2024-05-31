Described as a “wonderful” charity outlet by saddened shoppers, the branch based in the West Midlands announced it will be permanently locking its doors on Saturday, June 1.
Scope made the shocking decision to shut their shop in St Swithin’s Street, Worcester, after they were unable to renew the lease on the building.
The beloved shop has been a staple on the high street for over 15 years and is run by a dedicated team of helpful volunteers.
Debbie Boylen, Scope’s Head of Retail, said the charity was “extremely sad” to be closing.
She added: “Our team in Worcester has really loved serving the community and we’d all like to thank the incredibly generous customers for their wonderful support over the years.”
There were reportedly talks of Scope moving to a new building in the area instead of closing altogether but an agreement couldn’t be made.
The closure means the nearest Scope shop is now 13 miles away at 25 Market Street in Stourbridge.
Scope confirmed the closure to The Sun saying: “Yes, our Worcester shop will close on Saturday 1, June due to not being able to renew the lease.
“However yesterday, we opened one of our new look shops in Leeds City Centre on Kirkgate.”
Scope is a disability equality charity which not only runs the shops but also gives out practical information and emotional support for people to create a fair and equal world for all.
They also assured loyal customers the closure was completely due to issues with the individual building rather than a wider company problem.
Locals were left upset by the sudden closure and took to social media in their thousands to leave comments under the announcement post.
One said: “It’s a shame, they were always helpful.”
As another wrote: “Oh no not another shop going from the Brittox.”
Reviews online have also lauded the store and the workers for their welcoming and friendly” service over the years.
One wrote: “A great charity shop, always has a fabulous range of clothing and books,bric a brac and toys and games, always manage to grab a bargain in here.”
A second said: “Wonderful shop, and team. Very welcoming.”
It comes just months after another Devizes store was wiped from the streets when Clarks announced they were leaving The Brittox.
Which other stores have we lost recently?
We have seen several big losses in the last 12 months including popular discounter Wilko and stationary brand Paperchase.
More recently, health and beauty chain The Body Shop fell into administration and announced the closure of many of its 200 stores.
Almost 500 staff are set to lose their jobs after 75 stores were earmarked for closure.
Plus, Ted Baker fell into administration in March 2024 too, with 15 stores having shut by April 19.
Other retailers such as Iceland, Boots and Matalan have been slimming down the number of stores they have on the high street.
Just this spring Boots is closing a total of nine sites, as part of its wider plans to get rid of 300 locations.
These closures will see the retailer’s total shops reduced from 2,200 to 1,900.
This has upset a lot of locals in the affected towns, however, the health and beauty chain has said where stores are closing there is an alternative shop less than three miles away.
Last year Argos started to put in place its plans to reduce the number of standalone stores and focus on opening more locations inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets.
It closed 42 UK shops, including all 34 of its branches in the Republic of Ireland last June.
Retailers closing stores in 2024
RETAILERS have been hit by soaring inflation and a downturn in spending due to the cost of living crisis.
High energy costs are a move to shopping online are also taking their toll.
While some high street shops have closed due to businesses opening up in different locations such as larger retail parks.
Shops may also close due to a number of other reasons, such as rising rents.
We explain which retailers are closing in 2024:
- Argos – The brand announced plans to close 100 standalone UK branches last year as it looks to move away from the high street and focus on expanding its presence in supermarkets.
- B&Q – The chain has over 300 shops across the UK, with two stores closing this year due to leases not being renewed. It has plans to open more in 2024 too.
- Boots – The health and beauty chain announced that it would be closing 300 stores last July. Closures are ongoing and this will see the retailer’s estate reduced from 2,200 to 1,900 shops.
- Clintons – Clintons mulled plans to close 38 shops in a bid to avoid insolvency late last year. We’ve listed the stores affected.
- Costa Coffee – The caffeine giant has around 2,000 sites nationwide, so chances are you’ll have one near you. The chain has shut the doors to dozens of its sites recently. We’ve revealed which stores are due to close this year.
- Iceland – The supermarket has more than 900 stores but closed nearly two dozen sites in 2023, and more selected shops are due to shut.
- Lidl – The supermarket, which has 950 stores, is changing up shop locations, which has meant that some stores have to close. But the retailer is also looking to open 12 new supermarkets.
- M&S – M&S, which runs 405 stores across the country, has been closing a string of branches across the country in a blow for shoppers. It’s not all bad news, though, because the chain also has big plans to open dozens of new shops as well.
- Trespass – The firm announced in July last year that it was closing six branches, but more are on the way.
- WHSmith – The retail giant, which runs over 1,100 stores, has shuttered eight stores since March 2023, but more are coming.
