A MAJOR charity shop chain with over 190 branches in the UK has decided to close down one of its stores in just a few days time.

Described as a “wonderful” charity outlet by saddened shoppers, the branch based in the West Midlands announced it will be permanently locking its doors on Saturday, June 1.

Scope made the shocking decision to shut their shop in St Swithin’s Street, Worcester, after they were unable to renew the lease on the building.

The beloved shop has been a staple on the high street for over 15 years and is run by a dedicated team of helpful volunteers.

Debbie Boylen, Scope’s Head of Retail, said the charity was “extremely sad” to be closing.

She added: “Our team in Worcester has really loved serving the community and we’d all like to thank the incredibly generous customers for their wonderful support over the years.”

There were reportedly talks of Scope moving to a new building in the area instead of closing altogether but an agreement couldn’t be made.

The closure means the nearest Scope shop is now 13 miles away at 25 Market Street in Stourbridge.

Scope confirmed the closure to The Sun saying: “Yes, our Worcester shop will close on Saturday 1, June due to not being able to renew the lease.

“However yesterday, we opened one of our new look shops in Leeds City Centre on Kirkgate.”

Scope is a disability equality charity which not only runs the shops but also gives out practical information and emotional support for people to create a fair and equal world for all.

They also assured loyal customers the closure was completely due to issues with the individual building rather than a wider company problem.

Locals were left upset by the sudden closure and took to social media in their thousands to leave comments under the announcement post.

One said: “It’s a shame, they were always helpful.”

As another wrote: “Oh no not another shop going from the Brittox.”

Reviews online have also lauded the store and the workers for their welcoming and friendly” service over the years.

One wrote: “A great charity shop, always has a fabulous range of clothing and books,bric a brac and toys and games, always manage to grab a bargain in here.”

A second said: “Wonderful shop, and team. Very welcoming.”

It comes just months after another Devizes store was wiped from the streets when Clarks announced they were leaving The Brittox.

