Charlamagne Tha God has shared a confession about his complicated relationship with Drake following their latest spat.

The pair’s long-simmering feud flared up again on Monday (September 25) when the 6 God took aim at the Breakfast Club co-host for criticizing his latest single “Slime You Out” featuring SZA.

“What scares me — and it’s not a scare because Drake’s gonna be fine — Drake put out a song last Friday and… nobody cared,” Charlamagne had claimed on a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast.

The outspoken radio host also said he was surprised that Drizzy dropped a “slow joint” and was expecting something “harder” given the title of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs (out October 6).

In response, Drake clapped back on social media by calling Charlamagne an “off brand Morris Chestnut” and questioning his apparent “obsession” with him.

“Are you ok Leonard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.”

The back-and-forth continued to unfold on Monday morning when Charlamagne Tha God addressed Drake’s scathing comments on The Breakfast Club.

After laughing at his jabs, Charlamagne claimed — with just a hint of sarcasm — that his feud with Drizzy is entirely orchestrated and all part of the promotional rollout for the OVO hitmaker’s latest releases.

“I want to tell y’all something, but you not gonna believe me because I’m lying, but Drake and I plan this out every time he drops an album. I’m part of the album rollout,” he said. “He drops a record, I critique it, it brings more attention to the record, more attention to the project.

“I keep telling Drake he doesn’t need me to do that; he’s Drake. But for whatever reason, he wants me to do it so I oblige!”

He continued: “It wasn’t always like that, though. Back in the day, I can honestly say I was hating on Drake for fun. It was hilarious, at least to me. He posted one this morning that I forgot I even said where I said there are three sexual orientations — gay, straight and Drake. Hilarious! But that’s just hate.

“After ‘Back to Back’ and he sent the bottles with the note, ‘Let’s be friends,’ we came to an understanding and we agreed that whenever he dropped certain songs, I would hate on them in order to bring more attention to the record. I don’t think he needs it. I think it’s crazy he still wants me to do that.”