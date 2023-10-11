Charlamagne Tha God has shocked fans by coming to Drake‘s defense, saying that the superstar has received “unfair” criticism for his new album For All The Dogs from fans and media critics.

The radio host has sparred with Drake for years, and even had harsh words for the For All The Dogs single “Slime You Out.” But Charlamagne believes some of the criticism the album has faced when it comes to Drizzy’s lyrical content isn’t fair. The Breakfast Club co-host argues that Drizzy been making similar music that fans have gobbled up since VIEWS.

“Usually when Drake drops a project I’m the only one hating on him. Now it’s like everyone talking the way I been talking about Drake’s music. Now I don’t even feel like I want to participate. I actually think the criticism is unfair,” the DJ asserted.

“This is the same Drake music that he’s been putting out for at least the last six years. What’s the difference from this album than the album he dropped with 21 or Certified Lover Boy?”

Charlamagne continued: “He’s not going through anything that no artist of his stature has not gone through… Anybody who’s been in the position that he’s been in, consistently winning for so long, there’s always a point in time where people get tired of seeing you win. Because this album is not as bad as y’all making it out to be.”

Watch the clip below.

Others in Drake’s camp such as his father Dennis Graham and Cash Money co-founder Birdman have also come to the 6 God’s defense.

Stunna fired back at the haters including Joe Budden, and even added Charlamagne Tha God into the mix in his Instagram rant.

related news Drake’s New Album ‘For All The Dogs’ Projected To Do Colossal First-Week Numbers October 7, 2023

“I think you mean good and I respek you even thou [sic] we had our difference…but respek [Drake],” Birdman wrote to check Charlamagne.

Budden’s harsh criticism of For All The Dogs even merited a scathing response on social media from Drake himself, saying that Budden had “failed at music.”

“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,” Drake wrote. “[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.

“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

“If you need it put in simpler terms,” Drizzy concluded, “I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Budden hit back, writing: “You’ll grow up sooner or later…. Father time is undefeated.”