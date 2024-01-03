Charlamagne Tha God has said he regrets endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.

The Breakfast Club co-host, who says he is neither a Democrat nor a Republican, spoke about his views on the current state of American politics with Politico.

During the interview, the radio personality expressed regret at publicly backing the Biden-Harris ticket, saying: “I’ve learned my lesson from doing that. Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared.”

He continued: “When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president … because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues.”

Charlamagne also said he still gets blowback from supporting Biden for President in 2020: “‘Damn, you told us to vote for [them].’ Do you know how many people say that to me all the time?”

The 45-year-old become a vocal critic of the Biden administration over the last couple of years.

The current President had appeared on The Breakfast Club in 2020 during the run-up to the election, where Charlamagne questioned him about whether the Democratic Party takes the Black vote for granted.

In a now-viral moment during the interview, Biden said: “You’ve got more questions, but I tell you … if you’ve got a problem whether or not you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Biden has since apologized for the remark but Charlamagne defended the comment, calling it a “terrible granddad joke” and that he broadly agreed with the sentiment.

“He’s right. Because all he’s simply saying is if you vote for Trump over me then you’re voting against your own interests,” Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne Tha God recently called on Biden to drop out of the race ahead of the 2024 election later this year.

While guest hosting The Daily Show, the broadcaster said: “I want Biden stepping in to beat [former president Donald Trump] the way I want him stepping in to defend me at a bar fight. I appreciate you caring, but I don’t like our chances.

“The facts are: Biden is not getting any younger, he’s not gonna get any more popular and he’s not getting a new running mate. So please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside.”