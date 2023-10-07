Birdman‘s iconic and oft-memed April 2016 sit-down is one of the most famous interviews in Breakfast Club history and was also one of the shortest. The rapper and Cash Money label head left the interview after less than three minutes, after a series of aggressive statements, including demanding the radio hosts “Put some respect on my name” — a sentiment that Birdman soon called back to in a single he called “Respek.”

In a new interview by HipHopDX on the red carpet of the BET Hip Hop Awards, Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God talks about how he reconnected with the Cash Money founder after their on-air disagreement.

He tells HipHopDX that, as a Southerner himself, he’s always had love for Birdman and Cash Money.

“He’s an OG that I look up to as far as what he’s built, as far as being a mogul,” Charlamagne says. “You can’t deny him.”

Big Bank, one of the hosts of the Big Facts podcast, was responsible for putting Baby and Charlamagne in touch.

“[Big Bank] put us on the phone one time and I was able to tell him that [I look up to what he’s done]. It was just mutual respect. That was a fulfilling conversation for me.”

The radio host noted that, at around four or five minutes, that phone call lasted longer than the original Breakfast Club interview.

To see the original Birdman/Breakfast Club 2016 back-and-forth in all its bizarre, vaguely threatening glory, click below.

In other Cash Money news, Birdman said just last month (September 13) that he wanted to put together a reunion tour of his label’s late-1990s heyday — or at least most of the roster.

The mogul said he’d be willing to put up a hundred million dollars to make it happen.

He said: “I don’t think it’s gonna be everybody, personally. Shit, I really don’t give a fuck — as long as we getting it. The main players gonna be there. First of all, I ain’t got nothing against no Turk at all, he’s still a [Hot Boy]. But I’m standing on business.”