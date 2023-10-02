THE vicar has been struggling to cope following the abrupt death of his father Victor Anderson.

As the late character’s funeral takes place in Emmerdale next week, Charles makes a massive decision.

5 Charles Anderson is struggling to cope with the loss of his father Credit: ITV

5 His family have also been left shaken by his death Credit: ITV

5 But can his mother forgive him? Credit: ITV

Victor Anderson rocked up the ITV Dales despite being warned off by his son Charles (played by Kevin Mathurin).

Knowing his father’s villainous nature, the village vicar was determined to protect the rest of his family from him.

However, Victor was just as adamant on repairing his broken bond with his wife Claudette and getting to know his grandchildren Ethan and Naomi.

But when Jai Sharma tried to get his hand on a necklace left behind to Manpreet Sharma by his late father Rishi, Victor saw this as the perfect opportunity to finally get rid of his father once and for all.

Charles framed Victor for theft by planting the necklace in one of his pockets and the elderly man ran away from the family home before the police could get to him.

Sadly, Victor was found dead moments later in St Mary’s Church, leaving a shocked and devastated Charles.

Prior to his passing, Victor mentioned he’d had severe health issues but Charles was unwilling to believe anything he said.

It was revealed that Victor succumbed to a brain aneurysm and Charles has been consumed with guilt ever since.

His mother Claudette (Flo Wilson) finally figured out what he had tried to do, deepening the rift between Charles and his own loved ones.

But in scenes airing on our screens next week, Charles makes the decision to repair the damage and stay true to what he feels.

An honest and emotional Charles gives his father the eulogy he deserves as conflicted Claudette watches on.

Will she be able to forgive her son?

In later scenes, Charles does whatever he can to build bridges with his fellow villagers and tries to apologise to Tom.

EMMERDALE NEWS Everything you need to know about Emmerdale

Regular viewers of the Yorkshire-based drama will remember that Charles attacked Thomas King (James Chase) in the Woolpack, pushed to his limit by his father’s death and the secret he was keeping.

But will Tom understand and cut him some slack?

Could there be a new feud brewing?

Emmerdale airs weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

5 Charles tries to apologise to Tom King Credit: ITV