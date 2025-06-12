Hong Kong tobacco and media tycoon Charles Ho Tsu-kwok, formerly the chairman of the Sing Tao News Corporation, has died at the age of 75.

He revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer last year.

Two sources confirmed his death on Thursday, but it was unclear when he had died.

Ho previously served as a standing committee member of China’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and controlled the Sing Tao News Corporation before he sold his shares in 2021.

He was also known for his outspoken views on politics.

The tycoon inherited the tobacco empire of his grandfather, Ho Ying-chie, who founded the Hong Kong Tobacco Company.