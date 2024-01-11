Charlie Lakin last played for Burton Albion in December 2022

Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances.

Having come up through the ranks at Birmingham City, Lakin has had loan spells at Stevenage and Ross County.

Since signing for Burton in 2021, he has scored twice in 26 games, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Sutton are currently bottom of League Two and Lakin is the first signing made by new manager Steve Morison who was appointed on 6 January.

Meanwhile, Dominic Gape has left the club after making seven appearances since signing a short-term contract in October.

Two-match ban for Smith

Sutton striker Harry Smith has been banned for two games and fined £750 after admitting using abusive, improper or insulting language to an official.

The 28-year-old was charged after he was sent off in their League Two defeat at Gillingham on 29 December.

The offence came after he had been sent off in the 26th minute of the game.

