With shattering candour, film-maker Charlotte Carroll documented her struggle to conceive in her film The Topic.

Yet while Charlotte feared she would never be a mother, she gave birth to a girl, Aurelia, in April 2021 — her first child with former Made In Chelsea star Diego Bivero-Volpe.

Sadly, over the last year the couple had been quietly battling to save Aurelia’s life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

They managed to raise more than £200,000 in donations. I’m saddened to disclose Aurelia died earlier this month. ‘Our little girl went in peace surrounded by loved ones and in the loving embrace of her mother and I,’ Diego said on their GoFundMe page.

‘In true Aurelia fashion, she left us not with a cry but with a big, beautiful smile — frolicking fearlessly on to her next adventure.’

Charlotte – who appeared alongside Bradley Cooper in Burnt – has bravely spoken out in the past about previously having an ectopic pregnancy in 2019.

This meant she had to have the embryo and fallopian tube in which it had implanted removed via a laparoscopy.

She has also opened up about finding she had endometriosis when she was 25, which doubles her risk of an ectopic pregnancy.

A condition where cells similar to those found in the lining of the womb occur elsewhere in the body, the tissue swells and bleeds each month like the womb lining, but the blood has nowhere to go.

These cells can grow anywhere, including in the pelvis, around the bladder and even in the lungs, causing intense pain.

An ectopic pregnancy is never viable and can be fatal for a woman, because the tube can rupture as the developing baby grows, causing dramatic blood loss.

But she became pregnant with Aurelia despite having only one fallopian tube – which can reduce the chance of getting pregnant.

Speaking to the Mail in 2021, she confessed that both babies were a surprise.

She added: ‘I couldn’t relax until I’d had an early pregnancy scan and it was confirmed that it was in the right place.

‘I want to inspire hope in other women struggling with endometriosis, who will see that a successful pregnancy is possible.’