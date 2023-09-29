CHARLOTTE Tilbury has just launched a new lightweight, gel-cream version of its best-selling Magic Cream moisturiser – and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Water Cream is a twist on the old favourite, designed to give 100-hour hydration, and a dewy, fresh water glow.

2 The lighter sister to the iconic Charlotte’s Magic Cream Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Water Cream, from £26 from Charlotte Tilbury

Created to give dehydrated skin a dewy glow, Charlotte Tilbury’s Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream is available to buy in a 15ml mini tub for £26, a 50ml jar for £79, and a 50ml refill cartridge for £69.

Brand founder and celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury MBE said that she created this product for thirsty skin that wants an immediate skincare solution, “from adding radiance to hydrating, smoothing and plumping the look of skin,” she says.

The result is a moisturiser that feels weightless on the skin, leaves a lovely glow and sits well underneath other skincare and make-up products.

It also delivers impressive visible results, both immediately and with use over time.

Tests showed that 28 seconds after applying, pores appeared reduced by 54% and skin tone appeared 69% more even.

Then after 28 days of use, redness appeared reduced by 100%, and evenness in skin tone increased to 74%.

This skincare ‘magic’ comes from a combination of niacinamide, biopeptides and “waterlocking fusion technology” in the formula, which together work to give 100 hours of hydration.

2 Magic Water Cream is Charlotte Tilbury’s latest skincare launch Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Water Cream, from £26 from Charlotte Tilbury

It’s also free from fragrance and silicones, meaning it won’t irritate sensitive skin or pill under makeup.

Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream may have only just launched but it has already gathered hundreds of five-star reviews online, with customers loving the radiance, hydration and how well it primed the skin for make-up.

“Amazing piece of face magic. Great coverage and a feeling of freshness on my face while hydrating my skin. Great product to use. Light and fluffy while adding hydration to the face,” one shopper said about it.

“I have been using it for over a month and really like this product. Didn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Great makeup base. Worth the higher price point. Would definitely buy this product,” another said.

A third person loved the glow it gave: “This product has given my skin a beautiful, glowing complexion, and the hydration it provides is exceptional. I can confidently say it’s become a staple in my skincare routine.”

We’re sold!

