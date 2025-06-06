Curtailments are at their highest in California during the spring, when the sun is strong enough to generate a lot of solar power but mild weather keeps air-conditioning use, and thus electricity demand, in check.

There are a few ways to do that. California can continue to push buildings, vehicles, and industrial operations to electrify, creating more demand to soak up what is now surplus solar. It can support the construction of interstate transmission lines that would allow it to export more power to states with less solar generation.