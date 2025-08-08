President Donald Trump’s new budget law repeals a key federal tax incentive for residential solar — and rooftop solar installations are about to plunge as a result.

Americans are expected to install 33% less rooftop solar next year than they would if federal incentives were still in place, per an updated analysis from Ohm Analytics. That’s a better outcome than the research firm’s earlier, gloomier forecast, which was based on a version of the law that would have also scrapped a separate tax credit that applies to leased systems.