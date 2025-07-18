Europe has been in hyperdrive with clean energy since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, destabilizing the region’s main supply of affordable natural gas and sending gas prices soaring. Since then, for reasons of energy security as much as climate consciousness, the EU has made a concerted effort to ditch fossil fuels even faster and rely more on carbon-free energy sources that can be controlled locally.

That push has helped drive fossil-fueled generation to record lows on the region’s power grid. June was coal-fired power’s worst month ever in the EU, accounting for just 6.1% of electricity, largely thanks to Germany and Poland, the bloc’s two biggest coal consumers, burning comparatively small amounts of the fossil fuel. Meanwhile, solar smashed records in at least 13 of the EU’s 27 member states last month.