At the Global Space Exploration (GLEX) conference being held in New Delhi, agency leaders provided an update on the future of space exploration.

To accommodate the 10 agency leaders present, the plenary session titled “The Future of Space Exploration: The Agency Perspective” was divided into two panels, one following the other.

The agency leaders represented came from the European Space Agency, Canada, China, India, and Japan on the 1A panel and France, Germany, Italy, Turkey and the UAE on the 1B panel.

The first panel was moderated by Christian Feichtinger, Executive Director, IAF Secretariat and the second panel moderated by Tanja Masson-Zwaan, Assistant Professor and Deputy Director of the International Institute of Air and Space Law (IIASL), Leiden University

ESA’s Ambitious Strategy: From Earth Orbit to Mars

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), underscored ESA’s deep commitment to exploration, supported by a significant budget increase and a strategic roadmap extending to 2040. ESA remains a pivotal partner in the International Space Station (ISS) and is already transitioning toward commercial space stations. With the Moon as a critical waypoint, ESA is developing the Argonaut lunar lander and the Moonlight satellite constellation to support lunar infrastructure.

ESA’s engagement in NASA’s Artemis program continues with the European Service Module for the Gateway station, enabling crewed lunar missions. Looking further ahead, ESA is preparing the Rosalind Franklin rover mission to Mars, designed to drill two meters below the Martian surface in search of past or present life. The agency’s future also includes proposed missions to icy moons and collaboration on asteroid deflection efforts.

Speaking about partnerships, and reinforcing ESA’s position to keep working on Artemis, Aschbacher said “we, as Europe, we really want to be a strong, a good partner… and there we have many partners with whom we already work today. And I would like to strengthen that and to really have a wider global activity here, which which we need in exploration, because this is so big, it’s so important that we need to join forces.”

JAXA’s Roadmap to a Sustainable Lunar Presence

Kazuyoshi Kawasaki of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) highlighted Japan’s vision for establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon around 2040.

JAXA’s strategy includes the development of pinpoint landing technologies, the DUPEX rover mission with India, and a long-duration pressurized rover project in collaboration with Toyota.

Kawasaki emphasized three pillars for sustainable exploration: technological self-reliance, consistent political commitment, and strong industry partnerships. These elements are crucial for building a permanent lunar habitat and reducing mission costs through in-situ resource utilization (ISRU).

ISRO’s Rapid Ascension in Deep Space Exploration

V. Narayana, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), outlined India’s remarkable achievements, including the Chandrayaan missions and the Mars Orbiter Mission. Chandrayaan-3 marked a historic milestone as the first successful soft landing near the Moon’s South Pole, while India’s Mars orbiter captured invaluable atmospheric and surface data on its maiden voyage.

Looking ahead, ISRO is preparing Chandrayaan-4, a sample-return mission with an upgraded lander and rover, and a Venus orbiter mission. The agency is also developing docking technologies and plans for a crewed lunar mission. Notably, ISRO has committed to open data sharing to promote international collaboration and scientific advancement.

Canada’s Role as a Trusted International Partner

Jill Smyth, Director, Space Exploration Planning, Coordination and Advanced Concepts, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) emphasized Canada’s longstanding role in international cooperation.

Smyth listed Canada’s contributions including to the ISS with the versatile Canadarm2 and has a stake in the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return mission. Looking to the Moon, CSA is contributing to the Gateway station and developing both small and utility rovers for surface mobility.

Canada’s future exploration efforts include research in ISRU, power generation, and communication systems. Its astronaut corps continues active training, with Jeremy Hansen assigned to Artemis II and Josh Kutryk preparing for extended ISS missions.

Smyth elaborated on Canada’s commitment as a collaborator saying “…international collaboration is indeed part of our DNA. In Canada, we we do most of our portfolio of activities with international partners, whether it’s in Earth observation or space exploration, or all the activities that we’re doing.”

China’s Expansive Vision: Moon, Mars, Asteroids, and Beyond

Professor Wu Weiren, representing China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory, detailed China’s sweeping 10-year plan involving three major branches: lunar exploration, planetary exploration, and asteroid defense. Upcoming missions include Chang’e 7 and 8 for lunar South Pole research and infrastructure, and a crewed Moon landing before 2031.

China is also targeting Mars sample return via Tianwen-3, a Jupiter mission, and asteroid impact missions for planetary defense. The International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) is China’s flagship initiative to establish a permanent lunar base with broad international participation.

UAE: From Newcomer to Influencer in Exploration

Salem Mohammed Al-Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, highlighted the United Arab Emirates’ meteoric rise in space development.

In just two decades, the UAE has transitioned from importing satellites to building one-ton Earth observation spacecraft domestically. Their space exploration efforts include the Emirates Mars Mission, the Rashid lunar rover program, and human spaceflight milestones, such as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s six-month mission aboard the ISS. Looking ahead, the UAE is contributing to NASA’s Gateway project and actively shaping its future lunar and Mars strategies.

France: Championing Science, Equity, and Sustainability

Caroline Laurent from CNES (French Space Agency) emphasized France’s robust contributions to ESA programs, including the ISS, Gateway, and Mars Sample Return missions. She expressed pride in the upcoming mission of astronaut Sophie Adenot, France’s second female astronaut, reflecting a broader commitment to gender representation in STEM. France also leads in space sustainability, advocating for harmonized global debris mitigation policies. Cooperative ventures with the U.S., JAXA, China, and others underscore France’s belief that exploration must remain an inclusive and environmentally responsible pursuit.

Turkey: Accelerating Toward the Moon

Arif Karabeyoğlu, board member of the Turkish Space Agency, presented a dynamic roadmap for Turkey’s space ambitions. With its agency launched in 2018, Turkey quickly initiated an astronaut program, lunar missions, and plans for a spaceport. The country’s first astronaut flew in 2023, igniting national interest. Turkey is now developing indigenous propulsion systems for upcoming lunar orbiter and lander missions. Karabeyoğlu stressed that while government support is essential, commercial growth and private-sector innovation are crucial for long-term impact, drawing inspiration from models like SpaceX.

Germany: Ensuring Europe’s Reliability in Exploration

Dr. Walther Pelzer of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) highlighted Germany’s dual strategy — strong ESA engagement alongside bilateral initiatives. Germany is the top contributor to ESA’s exploration program, instrumental in developing the European Service Module for NASA’s Artemis missions. Germany’s facilities, like the newly built lunar surface simulation center in Cologne, serve as testbeds for equipment and astronaut training. Amid concerns over U.S. budget cuts, Pelzer affirmed Germany’s unwavering commitment to Artemis, Gateway, and collaborative space ventures.

Italy: Building on Legacy and Leading Inclusively

Maria Chiara Noto of the Italian Space Agency emphasized Italy’s pivotal roles in the ISS (contributing 40% of its pressurized volume) and Artemis, where it is developing the first lunar habitation module. Italy is also advancing lunar navigation systems and participating in Mars robotic missions. Noto highlighted Italy’s dedication to including emerging space nations through initiatives like the Broglio Space Center in Kenya, international space forums, and the upcoming Italian chairmanship of COPUOS. Italy is also formalizing its national space law to support commercial growth and international obligations.

A Shared Commitment Amid Global Uncertainty

Panelists discussed the implications of the U.S. “skinny budget” proposal, which threatens to scale back programs like Gateway and SLS. While uncertainties loom, optimism prevails. European leaders reiterated their steadfast commitments, emphasizing that exploration requires unity, not isolation. The need for cooperative frameworks, public engagement, and inspiring the next generation — through astronauts and space achievements — was a recurring theme.

As space becomes more geopolitically significant and commercially diverse, the session closed with a powerful reminder: space exploration is not merely about reaching new frontiers but about strengthening humanity’s collective journey.

Tanja Masson-Zwaan ended the second session with a quote from a student’s paper she thought was beautiful, “space exploration is humanity’s dress rehearsal for survival, collaboration and self-transcendence.”

