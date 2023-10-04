LONELY and overwhelmed, Chas Dingle appeared to have found comfort in a new man, unaware Harry is playing tricks on her.

The Emmerdale stalwart is in danger in the ITV show’s Super Soap Week and her brothers have a limited amount of time to save her.

5 Chas Dingle is in grave danger next week Credit: ITV

5 Harry is playing tricks on her Credit: ITV

5 Can she be saved in time? Credit: ITV

Charity Dingle, Chloe Harris and Mackenzie Boyd will all be left literally hanging in the balance in the midst of a shocking car stunt.

However, Chas Dingle (portrayed by Lucy Pargeter) is moments away from joining them next week as she continues to flirt with the enemy.

In recent scenes of the Yorkshire-based drama, the Woolpack bar manager was approached by a man named Simon.

The pair began to bond, particularly as Chas has been feeling held at arm’s length by her daughter and upset to see her former husband Paddy Kirk move on with Mandy Dingle.

Little did Chas know that “Simon” is none other than Harry (Robert Beck), a dangerous criminal who left her half-brother Caleb Milligan (Will Ash) bloodied after beating him to a pulp.

Caleb has been involved in some shady business and elaborated a car scheme which he hopes Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) will join.

The brothers left the eponymous village without explaining what they were up to and their mystery mission has been quite the talk among fans.

But in upcoming Emmerdale scenes, the siblings have no choice but to take action for their sister.

It all begins when Harry convinces Chas to go for a drive and she’s oblivious to the danger she’s really in.

Caleb and Cain are shocked to hear Harry has just been seen with their sister so rush to help.

Arriving in the village, Cain and Caleb are frustrated to find they’re too late to save Chas as Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) informs them she headed out with “Simon.”

Cain, Caleb and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) all head out on a mission to find Chas.

Meanwhile, Chas finally realises she’s in serious trouble when Harry switches to pure rage.

EMMERDALE NEWS Everything you need to know about Emmerdale

What will he do?

Will Chas be saved in time?

Is tragedy ahead for the Dingle family?

Will Cain and Caleb be able to take Harry down?

Emmerdale airs weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

5 Cain and Caleb take action Credit: ITV